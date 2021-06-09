Lenovo Dads and Grads sale: Save $130 on Lenovo Yoga 6 convertible laptop

Lenovo's Dads & Grads sale takes up to 60% off select laptops, monitors, tablets, and more. If you're shopping for dad, that grad you know or yourself, you'll want to check out Lenovo excellent deals.

As part of the sale, you can get the 13-inch Lenovo Yoga 6 2-in-1 laptop for just $679.99 via coupon, "2021GRADS". This convertible laptop normally retails for $850, so you're saving $130. It's the lowest price we've seen for this configuration and one of the best laptops deals online right now.

Lenovo Yoga 6 deal

Lenovo Yoga 6 2-in-1 Laptop: was $850 now $670 @ Lenovo

You can save $170 on the Lenovo Yoga 6 convertible laptop via coupon, "2021GRADS". This laptop converts into four modes and has a 13.3-inch 1080p touch screen. Under the hood is a 2.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 6-core CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM, Integrated AMD Radeon graphics, and a 512GB SSD. It's the perfect laptop for seamless streaming, editing, and light gaming. View Deal

The Lenovo Yoga 6 is among the industry's best 2-in-1 laptops. This machine totes a 13.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) touch screen, 2.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Radeon graphics, and a 512GB SSD.

Although we didn't test this model, in our Lenovo Yoga 7i review, we loved its premium design, colorful display, and solid performance. In real-world multitasking tests, it took just about everything we threw its way. We expect the AMD's Ryzen chip of this laptop in this deal to be on par with our review unit's Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU. And like the Yoga 7i, the Yoga 6 boasts stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos for full, room-filling sound.

In terms of battery life, the Lenovo rates the Yoga 6 as having a runtime of up to 18 hours of performance on a full charge. For your connectivity needs, you get two USB Type-A ports, two USB-Type-C ports (with DisplayPort, and Power Delivery), and a headphone/mic combo port.

With a weight of 2.9 pounds and dimensions of 12.1 x 8.1 x 0.7 inches, the Lenovo Yoga 6 is on par with its contenders. It's in the same weight class as the HP Envy x360 13 (2.9 pounds, 12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches), Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2.9 pounds, 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches), and Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (3.0 pounds, 11.8 x 9.3 x 0.7 inches).

In a nutshell, the Lenovo Yoga 6 is a versatile laptop for creating documents, streaming content, and light gaming. Whether you're looking for a Father's Day or grad gift or a new laptop for yourself, the Yoga 6 is a wise choice — especially at this price.