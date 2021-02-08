Lenovo Chromebook sale: Save on Duet 2-in-1, and more from $252

This week's Lenovo Chromebook sale discounts the brand's already modestly priced ChromeOS-powered laptops. For a limited time, you can get yourself a versatile 2-in-1 or traditional Chromebook laptop starting from $252.

As part of the sale, the Lenovo Chromebook C330 is down to $269.99 via coupon, "CHROMESALE". This 2-in-1 laptop usually retails for $300, so that's $28 off its normal price. Even better, Lenovo bundles this deal with free next day shipping. It's one of the best Chromebook deals you can get right now.

Lenovo Chromebook C330 deal

Lenovo Chromebook C330 2-in-1 Laptop: was $300 now $270 @ Lenovo

Now $30 off via coupon, "CHROMESALE", the Lenovo Chromebook C330 is one of the least expensive 2-in-1 laptops you can buy. It has an 11.6-inch touch screen display (1366 x 768), 1.70-GHz MediaTek 8173C quad-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage. Those specs may seem paltry, however, it's all you need for basic day-to-day tasks on Google's lightweight operating system. View Deal

Lenovo's Chromebook C330 versatile mini 2-in-1 laptop that converts into tablet, viewing, stand, and presentation mode easily.

The Chromebook in this deal has an 11.6-inch touch screen display (1366 x 768), 1.7-GHz MediaTek 8173C quad-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage. As with all Chromebooks, you get 15GB of free Google Drive storage and tons of Google Perks. If you require more storage, we recommend a USB flash drive or external hard drive.

In our Lenovo Chromebook C330 review, we were impressed by its comfortable keyboard and nearly 10 hour long battery life during testing. We were also surprised at its broad connectivity options which includes a USB Type-C port, USB 3.0 port, and HDMI port — a rare find on a Chromebook. There's also an SD memory reader on board for additional storage options and file transfers.

Overall, it's a solid choice if you're looking for a compact yet versatile computer for every day basic tasks.

As an alternative, you can get the Lenovo Duet 2-in-1 laptop for $251.99 via coupon, "CHROMESALE" ($28 off). Amazon currently has the Duet on sale for $239.96, however, Lenovo offers a price match guarantee.

In our Lenovo Chromebook Duet review, we like its ultraportable design, colorful display, and performance. We were also impressed by its long lasting battery which endured 13 hours on our Laptop Mag battery test. The Chromebook Duet earned high points with us for an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

Sale or not, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet is a fantastic value if you're looking for a versatile, yet affordable 2-in-1.

Lenovo's Chromebook sale ends February 21, stock permitting.

More Lenovo Chromebook deals

Lenovo Chromebook Duet: was $280 now $252 @ Lenovo

Lenovo's Chromebook sale takes $28 off the Duet convertible via coupon, "CHROMESALE". This incredible 2-in-1 nets you a capable 1-inch (1920 x 1200) display tablet with a detachable keyboard for use as a laptop. Alongside its sleek design, the Chromebook Duet delivers good performance and epic battery life. Amazon has it on sale for $239.96 ($40 off), which Lenovo guarantees to match. View Deal

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3i 2-in-1 Laptop: was $330 now $297 @ Lenovo

Currently $33 off, the Chromebook Flex 3i is one of the cheapest convertible laptops around. This 2-in-1 Chromebook has a 11.6-inch (1366 x 768 IPS display), 1.1-GHz Intel Celeron N4020 dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage. View Deal