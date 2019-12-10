Killer deal: The 10.2-inch iPad just dropped to its lowest price ever

The killer iPad deal of Black Friday is back.

Best Buy is selling the newest iPad (10.2-inch) for $249, or $80 off its retail price. This matches the lowest price ever, which was briefly active on Black Friday.

Best of all, these steep discounts apply to all iPad configurations, including 32GB and 128GB models with both Wi-Fi only and LTE support.

Apple iPad (Wi-Fi, 32GB): was $329 now $249

The least expensive iPad now costs less than ever before. The iPad is an excellent tablet with a bright display, long battery life and keyboard support. This base model comes with 32GB of storage.

Apple iPad (Wi-Fi, 128GB): was $429 now $329

If you need more storage, Best Buy is also selling the 128GB model for $329 after a $100 discount. Again, this is the lowest price we've seen thus far on a tablet that rarely goes on sale.

Apple iPad (LTE, 32GB): was $459 now $379

Don't want to be tethered to your home Wi-Fi all the time? Spend a bit more on the cellular version of the iPad, which lets you browse the web using an LTE connection.

Apple iPad (LTE, 128GB): was $559 now $459

With loads of storage and the ability to connect to the internet using cellular, this is the most capable iPad model on the market. If you're going to use the tablet for travel, we recommend this one.

The 10.2-inch iPad is the best tablet for most people. In our iPad review, we praised Apple's least expensive slate for its bright display and long battery life, both of which are improved over the previous model.

Apple went a step further and increased the size of the iPad's display, so you now get a better viewing experience when you're streaming movies or watching YouTube videos. We're also happy to see that the 10.2-inch iPad supports the Smart Keyboard for those who need to increase their productivity.

We don't know how long this price cut will last, but we'd be surprised if it's around for long. That said, if you're in the market for a budget tablet, you won't find a better deal than this one.