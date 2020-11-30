Killer Cyber Monday deal! Get the Lenovo Chromebook S330 for just $179

Cyber Monday deals are heating up our servers like so many letters to the North Pole, and there are plenty of Lenovo laptops in the mix. While they last, the Lenovo Chromebook S330 and IdeaPad 3 are both on sale, but these holiday deals won't last forever.

At the moment, Lenovo is offering the Chromebook S330 on sale for $179, down from $269. Need more power? You can also pick up the IdeaPad 3 for $499, down from $649. These savings are nothing to sneeze at, and with all the remote working going on, you're going to need a solid multitasking machine for your home office.

Lenovo Chromebook S330 and IdeaPad 3 deal

Lenovo Chromebook S330: was $269 now $179 @ Lenovo

Chromebooks are meant for everyone to enjoy, and the Lenovo Chromebook S330 is a pretty sweet deal at $179. This 14-inch config comes with a 1.7-GHz MediaTek MT8173C CPU; 4GB RAM; and a 64GB SSD. The real draw, though, is battery life: you'll get more than 10 hours of multimedia multitasking with every charge. View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad 3: was $649 now $499 @ Lenovo

If you're in the market for a 15.6-inch laptop that also has a built-in touchscreen display, the IdeaPad 3 is $150 off right now through Lenovo's website. This model comes with a 3.6-GHz Core i5-1035G1 CPU (10th Gen); 8GB RAM; a 1TB HDD; and a 128GB SSD. That's an awful lot of bang for your buck!View Deal

