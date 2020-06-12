Jabra's excellent AirPods killers are $50 off right now

The Jabra Elite 65t is among today's best wireless earbuds. If you're looking for some cheap AirPods alternatives, you'll want to jump on this deal we found.

Currently, you can get the Jabra Elite 65t for $99.99 at Amazon. Usually, these earbuds retail for $169.99, so that's $50 off their normal price. Best Buy offers the same price.

This is one of the best headphones deals out there right now.

Jabra Elite 65t Wireless Earbuds: was $169 now $99 @ Amazon

Jabra Elite 65ts offer superior call quality and great. Currently $50 off, it's one of the best cheap AirPods alternatives for the money. View Deal

Now $50 off, the Jabra Elite 65t are the best true wireless earbuds under $100.

They feature great sound, noise-canceling and voice assistant support. This makes them great for everything from listening to music, taking calls, video conferencing, and working out.

As our sister site Tom's Guide notes in its Jabra Elite 65t review , these wireless earbuds are stylish, durable and comfortable to wear. They were given the Editor's Choice award for their impressive audio and call quality.

In terms of design, the Elite 65ts look more adult than most truly wireless earbuds out there. They don't ridiculously hang out of the ears, like Apple's AirPods.

Weighing in at 0.2 ounces and 0.3 x 1.2 x 0.9 inches, the Elite 65ts are slightly heavier than the AirPods (0.14 ounces, 0.7 x 0.7 x 1.6 inches).

In real-world testing, the Elite 65ts delivered a balanced sound. Their silicone ear tips created a secure seal and muffle most ambient noise. Even after being worn for over 2 hours out of their rated 5-hour battery life, they were immensely comfortable.

Simply put, the Jabra Elite 65t is a solid pick if you're looking for feature-packed affordable earbuds.