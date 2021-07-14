Jabra Elite 85t buds return to $179 deal price

Jabra Elite 85t are among the audio industry's best wireless earbuds. They're also top-tier AirPods Pro alternatives if you're looking for more affordable noise-cancelling earbuds.

For a limited time, you can get the Jabra Elite 85t for $179 from Walmart. That's $50 off their normal price of $229. This is one of the biggest discounts we've seen for these earbuds. In fact, it's one of the best headphone deals we've seen so far this season.

Amazon has them on sale for the same price.

Jabra headphone deals

Jabra Elite 85t: was $229 now $179 @ Walmart

At $50 off, the Jabra Elite 85t are one of the best AirPods Pro alternatives to buy. They feature adjustable active noise-cancellation and HearThrough, up to 25 hours of battery life (with charging case) and IPX4 dust and water resistance. Amazon offer this same deal. View Deal

Jabra Elite 85h: was $249 now $149 @ Walmart

If over-ear wireless headphones are more your bag, Walmart currently takes $100 off the Jabra Elite 85h. With 40mm drivers, active noise cancellation (ANC), 8-microphones and up to 36 hours of battery life, Jabra's Elite 85h are among the best wireless headphones around. Audiophiles, casual listeners and musicians alike will appreciate their performance for the price. Again, Amazon mirrors this deal.View Deal

Jabra's Elite 85t are among the best wireless earbuds to buy. They feature adjustable active noise cancellation and HearThrough, up to 25 hours of battery life (with charging case), and IPX4 dust and water resistance. You can use the Jabra Sound+ App's EQ tool to tweak bass, midrange or treble and create sound profiles.

Although we didn't test these buds, they earned a 4.3 out of 5-star rating on Amazon. Based on reviews from satisfied owners, the Elite 85t earbuds provide a comfortable fit, great sound and good battery life. According to satisfied owners, the Elite 85t's active noise-cancellation does a good job when it comes to squelching ambient sound.

Battery-wise, Jabra promises you'll get up to 5.5 hours of uptime on a full charge with ANC on — 7.5 hours with ANC off. That's longer than the Apple AirPods Pro (4.5 hours) and slightly shorter than the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (6 hours).

If long battery life, great sound and comfort are on your checklist, the Jabra Elite 85t ticks off all of the boxes.