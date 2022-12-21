iPhone SE 4 may be delayed, or worse, cancelled — here's why

Don't hold your breath for the iPhone SE 4's release in two years — it may be on the chopping block. According to respected Apple analyst and leaker Ming-Chi Kuo, the Cupertino-based tech giant is reassessing the fate of the next-gen iPhone SE.

The iPhone SE 4 is reportedly poised to make its big debut in 2024, but due to the lower-than-expected sales figures of Apple's more affordable phone variants, the iPhone maker may be wondering whether the iPhone SE 4 is worth the trouble (h/t AppleInsider).

The iPhone SE 4 may be toast

Kuo took to Twitter to spill the beans about a rumor that will dishearten iPhone SE fans: the next-gen device may be delayed, or worse, cancelled altogether.

"... Apple will likely cancel or postpone the mass production plan for the 2024 iPhone SE 4. I think this is due to the consistently lower-than-expected shipments of mid-to-low end iPhones (e.g., SE 3, 13 mini, and 14 Plus)," Kuo said.

(1/5)My latest survey indicates that Apple will likely cancel or postpone the mass production plan for the 2024 iPhone SE 4. I think this is due to the consistently lower-than-expected shipments of mid-to-low-end iPhones (e.g., SE 3, 13 mini, and 14 Plus),December 21, 2022 See more

Research firm Wave7 conducted a survey among US wireless carrier stores, and according to its investigation, 56% of participants reported that the demand for the iPhone SE (2022) dropped significantly compared to the previous generation. Only 8% said the demand was stronger.

Wave7 said that one reason behind the iPhone SE 3's slow sales is Apple's poor advertising for the device. One Verizon rep told Wave7 that many people didn't even know the iPhone SE 3 came out. Other participants claimed that the iPhone SE 3's small form factor turned customers off. I'm not convinced about the latter conjecture, though. The iPhone 14 Plus has a large display size of 6.7 inches, but still, sales are lagging.

Rumor has it that the iPhone SE 4 is ditching the iPhone 8 chassis in favor of an iPhone XR-esque design, complete with a 6.1-inch display and the controversial notch. However, according to Kuo, the iPhone SE 4's new design is part of why Apple is reconsidering the phone's release.

"[There are] concerns that the full-screen design of the SE 4 will lead to an increase in high costs/selling prices. As a result, Apple may need to reconsider the product positioning and return on investment for the SE 4," Kuo concluded.

As usual, take this rumor with a grain of salt. According to Apple Track, Kuo has an accuracy track record of 72.5%.