iPhone 15 Pro reportedly getting a huge speed boost — but it's not enough to beat Samsung

Although people were excited about the iPhone 14 Pro models' new Dynamic Island design and 48-megapixel wide camera, some were wondering, "wait, why didn't Apple upgrade the RAM?" The iPhone 13 Pro models are equipped with 6GB of RAM, and well, the same can be said for the iPhone 14 Pro models.

Fortunately, according to a new rumor from TrendForce, a Taiwan-based research firm, Apple is reportedly upgrading the memory for the iPhone 15, particularly the Pro models (h/t MacRumors).

iPhone 15 Pro models to get RAM bump

As mentioned, according to TrendForce, Apple is increasing the RAM featured in the next-generation iPhone.

In this particular report, released on Feb. 20, TrendForce didn't divulge much about the memory upgrade. But it's worth noting that, in a previous analysis published in late October, TrendForce said "chances are high" for a RAM upgrade to 8GB for the iPhone 15.

Interestingly, in TrendForce's new report regarding the iPhone 15's RAM upgrade, investigators used definitive language (e.g., "Apple will bump up the capacity and specifications of the [iPhone 15's] DRAM solutions).

By the way, don't expect any RAM upgrades for the base models; the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will likely stick to being equipped with 6GB of RAM. However, like the iPhone 14 Pro models, they may get bumped to faster DDR5 RAM.

Apple's biggest rival, Samsung, just unveiled the Galaxy S23 line. Forget the Galaxy S23 Ultra — even the base model has 8GB of RAM. Of course, more RAM does not a good phone make, but increased memory surely benefits users who love to juggle several resource-intensive apps and fire up innumerable tabs on their mobile browser.

It's worth noting that if Apple decides to upgrade the RAM, it would be the iPhone line's first memory increase since the iPhone 12 Pro's bump to 6GB of RAM.

Of course, this is just a rumor. We won't know about Apple's true vision for the iPhone 15 until its expected September release.