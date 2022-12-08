iPhone 14 topped Google Search in 2022 — but the most searched term may surprise you

By Darragh Murphy
published

Google's Year in Search 2022 results are in

iPhone 14
The iPhone 14 is officially one of the most searched terms in 2022, according to Google's annual Year in Search (opens in new tab) results. Apple's latest iPhone made it into the top 10 most searched terms around the globe, placing eighth.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are clearly a hot topic this year, with people wondering whether they should bother upgrading to the latest iPhone 14, seeing as it largely resembles last year's iPhone 13. This year's iPhone lineup also saw the largest gap between the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models, with the latter bringing a new A16 chip, Dynamic Island, an always-on display, and more.

The lists of Google's Year in Search are based on search terms that had the highest spike this year when compared to the previous year. The iPhone 11 in 2019 was the last time Apple's flagship smartphone made it into the most searched terms of the year, placing fifth. 

Google's Year in Search 2022 highlights other most searched terms, including the World Cup placing sixth, Queen Elizabeth placing fourth, Ukraine at third, and India vs England taking second place. As for the most trending results this year, Wordle took the top spot.

The popular word game captured the attention of millions of users thanks to its simplicity, and many search for clues or the answer to the word daily.

You can find the list of top search results below:

1. Wordle
2. India vs England
3. Ukraine
4. Queen Elizabeth
5. Ind vs SA
6. World Cup
7. India vs West Indies
8. iPhone 14
9. Jeffrey Dahmer
10. Indian Premier League

The Year in Search 2022 results also show other trending topics, including different categories such as news, people, actors, athletes, movies, recipes, and more. For a better look at 2022's most searched terms, check out Google's Year in Search 2022 (opens in new tab).

Will the iPhone 15 lineup make it into next year's top 10 most searched terms? With rumors of an iPhone 15 Ultra in the mix, it could be a hot topic. 

