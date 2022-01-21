How to install Wordle on an iPhone or Android phone

If you've been wondering how to install Wordle on your iPhone or Android phone, or simply wondering what on earth is this Wordle game that people keep talking about, then you're in luck as we have the answers.

Wordle is a simple word game created by Josh Wardle that is only officially available via the Wordle website. However, if you are one of the many that have been drawn in by the game we have a quick and easy method on iOS or Android to place the game on your home screen like an app.

Wordle is only playable once per day and gives you six chances to guess that day's word with color-coded hints after each guess indicating which letters you had right and whether they were in the right position. For those familiar with the game show Lingo, it's very similar to that.

The limited nature of the game is perhaps part of the appeal as you can't spend too much time playing Wordle and the ease of sharing your result for the day with the visually pleasing colored grid has helped contribute to the game's virality. Others have tried to leach off its success by releasing paid clone apps in the App Store and Google Play, but the original creator is sticking to the free online-only model.

How to install Wordle on your iPhone

Open the Safari browser

Navigate to https://www.powerlanguage.co.uk/wordle/

Tap on the Share button

button Select Add to Home Screen

Tap Add in the upper-right corner

That's it, Wordle will now appear on your home screen just like any other app. The one caveat for this is that it won't bring over your current streak. Wordle isn't presently designed to carry over between browsers or devices, so you will have to start fresh.

How to install Wordle on your Android phone

Open Google Chrome

Navigate to https://www.powerlanguage.co.uk/wordle/

Tap on the overflow menu (three dots) in the upper-right corner

(three dots) in the upper-right corner Select Add to Home screen

Tap Add

That's it, Wordle will now appear on your home screen just like any other app. Just like on iOS the one caveat is that it won't bring over your current streak. Wordle isn't presently designed to carry over between browsers or devices, so you will have to start fresh.