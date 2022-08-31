iPhone 14 event: 5 rumored announcements that may disappoint you

The iPhone 14 event is so close, we can almost taste it! According to reports, the next-generation flagship line is filled with new, exciting features, including a pill-and-hole design that ditches the notch, a 48-megapixel primary wide-angle camera, satellite connectivity, and more.

However, respected leakers like Ming-Chi Kuo say that the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will get all the cool upgrades, kicking the lower-tier models (the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max/Plus) out of the party. We've compiled a list of highly probable iPhone 14 announcements that may disappoint the masses, especially Apple fans who don't want to spend their rent money.

1. No new design for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max

There's a consensus among Apple leakers that the iPhone 14 is poised to get a significant change to its design language compared to its predecessor. The controversial notch is getting the boot in favor of a pill-and-hole cutout that houses the selfie camera and Face ID hardware.

However, according to bean spillers, only the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature this brand-spankin' new design. In other words, consumers who want to own an iPhone 14 that actually looks like an iPhone 14 must reportedly shell out around $1,100. Ouch!

2. ProMotion still exclusive to Pro models

ProMotion, a variable refresh-rate feature that lets the display climb to 120Hz if the users' screen activity calls for it, would have been an exciting upgrade element for the lower-tier iPhone 14 models. Unfortunately, once again, Apple is reportedly reserving ProMotion for the Pro models. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will still have 60Hz displays.

Some consumers don't give a monkey's behind about ProMotion, but Android rivals are offering 90Hz to 120Hz panels at reasonable price points, so the lower-tier iPhones are beginning to lose their luster. However, I will let Apple slide with this one. The entry-level iPhone 14 will almost certainly sport a smaller battery compared to its Pro siblings, and with the power-hungry ProMotion feature, it could take a nasty runtime hit that Apple (and the rest of us) are not willing to stomach.

3. A16 Bionic chip snubs iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max

The new A-series Bionic chipset, released alongside the iPhone yearly, typically gets stuffed inside the entire line, but this time, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max won't get the A16 Bionic chip, according to reports.

The lower-tier models will stick with the A15 Bionic chip. Yes, it's a little anticlimactic and disappointing, but it shouldn't be a deal breaker either. The A15 Bionic chip is a beastly processor that has a gargantuan amount of power that no mobile device can expend to the fullest, so owners with the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will still own a device with an industry-leading chip that's miles ahead other rivals.

On the plus side, the iPhone 14 will reportedly be outfitted with 6GB of RAM, a step up from the 4GB RAM-packed iPhone 13.

4. No major camera upgrade for iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max

Whether you own the iPhone 13 mini or the iPhone 13 Pro Max, you have 12MP selfie, wide-angle, and ultra-wide cameras at your disposal. Unfortunately, the entry-level iPhone 14 won't share the same dynamic with its priciest sibling.

According to the rumor mill, the iPhone 14 will still sport 12MP cameras, so don't hold your breath for any major hardware upgrades. However, as mentioned at the outset, the iPhone 14 Pro models will likely get a swanky 48MP wide-angle camera, making it a more attractive option for content creators and on-the-go photographers.

As I've mentioned in my iPhone 13 review, its 12MP cameras beget sharp, cool-toned, high-quality photos. I'd even argue that they're too high quality, especially if you love taking selfies. As such, the iPhone 14 doesn't desperately need a camera upgrade, but understandably, the lack of distinct improvements may be a let down for some. But who knows? Maybe the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will feature camera software enhancements that may win consumers over.

5. Price hike for the Pro models

There isn't a consensus among Apple pundits regarding the starting price of each tier, but according to 9to5Mac, the estimates are as follows:

iPhone 14 - $749 - $799

- $749 - $799 iPhone 14 Max - $849 - $899

- $849 - $899 iPhone 14 Pro - $1,049 - $1,099

- $1,049 - $1,099 iPhone 14 Pro Max - $1,149 - $1,199

While the iPhone 14's price may remain unchanged (or even be cheaper), fans may be disappointed about the Pro models' rumored price hike. Consumers may need to shell out $50 to $100 more for the Pro and Pro Max compared to last year.

While this may be disappointing, I'd argue that it's justified. Aside from sporting a bigger battery, larger display, telephoto lens, and a classier design, the iPhone 13 Pro Max wasn't a significant jump from its entry-level siblings. However, this time, the iPhone 14 Pro models should have striking additions compared to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, including a conspicuous design shift, a better wide-angle camera, an always-on display, ProMotion, the latest A16 Bionic chip, and more.

Outlook

Analyzing the iPhone 14 rumors, the budget-conscious consumers may be most disappointed by the next-generation smartphone line. The generation-over-generation leap from the entry-level iPhone 13 to the iPhone 14 seems lateral at best.

On the other hand, although the Pro models' rumored price hike may be a bummer for Apple fans who exclusively purchase the top-tier devices, their brand spankin' new features may likely blow our mind, so the upcharge may be worth it.