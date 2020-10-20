Intel's discrete DG1 GPU could premiere in Asus VivoBook Flip 14

According to a report from Liliputing, Intel appears to be in the process of rolling out their new discreet GPU's with hints coming from Asus that their new VivoBook Flip 14 TP470EZ possibly being their first laptop to use Intel's new DG1 GPU directed towards creative professionals who require more power to work with graphics and video.

Although Intel hasn't officially announced plans to release their new more powerful DG1 GPU into the marketplace. Thanks to Asus VivoBook Flip 14's project page mention of it possessing "The First Intel Discrete Graphics."

The notebook in question, the Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470EZ, will come with a 14-inch, 1920 x 1080 16:9 display. You'll get two processor options, those being either the Intel Core i5 1135G7 or the Intel Core i7 1165G7 with either 8 or 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB SSD of storage.

In the past, computer makers have utilized similar language when announcing that they're slipping in new components. The other clue that Asus VivoBook 14 will be using the new Intel GPU is that in the memory section of the spec page. Asus noted that it supports up to 16GB of LPDDR4X-4266 memory and 4GB of video memory. It's the little things that hint at this all coming together.

However, Asus is the first manufacturer we've seen making mention of a new Intel discrete GPU outside of the Intel Xe Graphics. After all these months of Intel Tiger Lake CPU rumors and many mentions of Intel's intentions to bring more power to it integrated GPUs, it appears that time is upon us.