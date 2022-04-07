HyperX SoloCast USB mic drops to $35 with this exclusive coupon

The HyperX SoloCast is one of the more affordable best USB microphones out there. And now, this modestly priced gaming mic is cheaper than ever in this exclusive deal.

For a limited time, you can get the HyperX SoloCast USB Microphone for $34.99 (opens in new tab). via coupon, "HYPERX10" at HP. It normally costs $60, so that's $25 in savings and the SoloCast USB mic's lowest price ever. Out of all the gaming deals we've tracked so far this year, this is one of the best.

Save $25 on the HyperX SoloCast USB mic via coupon, "HYPERX10" at HP. It features a cardioid polar pattern, flexible, adjustable stand, and tap-to-mute sensor with LED status indicator. If you're looking for a cheaply priced mic for gaming, podcasting, or Twitch streaming, this is it.

HyperX manufactures the best gaming accessories for laptops and the SoloCast USB mic is among them. Ideal for gamers, podcasters, streamers, and video editors, it delivers impressive audio quality for an affordable price.

The HyperX SoloCast has a cardioid polar pattern, flexible, adjustable stand and tap-to-mute sensor with LED status indicator.

Although we didn't test this mic, HyperX SoloCast reviews average 4.8 out of 5-stars at HP. Happy owners praise the mic's clear, crisp, audio quality and simple plug n play design. Many users like the tap-to-mute convenience feature and say it's great for work meetings.

At just $35, the HyperX SoloCast is a must-buy if you're looking for a cheap but good USB mic for your laptop.

(opens in new tab) HyperX Streamer Starter Pack Bundle :was $129 now $59 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

As an alternative, swing over to Best Buy and save $70 with this HyperX Streamer Starter Pack. This bundle includes the HyperX SoloCast USB mic and HyperX Cloud Core gaming headset.

