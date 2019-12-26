Hurry! Best Buy is taking up to $1,000 off the 15-inch MacBook Pro

From now through the end of 2019, retailers will be offering a variety of after Christmas sales. However, few will be as aggressive as this sale we just spotted at Best Buy.

Currently, Best Buy is taking up to $1,000 off the Apple 15-inch MacBook Pro. That's the biggest MacBook Pro price drop we've seen all year. There is a small catch: You'll need to open a free myBest Buy account to get the extra savings. Otherwise, you'll just see $400 to $800 off. (It's free to open a myBest Buy account — you just need to provide a valid e-mail).

The 15-inch MacBook Pro has been replaced by the newer MacBook Pro 16-inch. However, the 15-inch MacBook Pro is still an excellent and powerful machine.

The base model on sale at Best Buy costs $2,399.99 ($400 off) and packs a Core i9 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and Radeon Pro 560X graphics. If you're looking to get the most bang for your buck, the step-up model is $1,000 off. (You'll need to sign into your myBest Buy account to see the cheaper $2,799.99 price). This model packed to the gills and features a Core i9 CPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and Radeon Pro 560X graphics.

Best Buy is also taking $100 off the 13-inch MacBook Pro, but we've seen these models sell for at least $100 less before. So while it's a good sale, the 15-inch models are the better buy at the moment.