Hurry! Asus' awesome Chromebook C434 is now $130 off

There's no need to kick yourself for missing that Black Friday or Cyber Monday laptop you were eyeing. Some awesome deals have cropped up in the aftermath of the shopping flurry, including a steep discount on the best Chromebook around.

Amazon is selling the Asus Chromebook Flip C434 for $399 once you apply an on-screen coupon that takes $130 off.

The Chromebook Flip C434 is the best Chromebook we've ever tested, and this is the lowest price we've seen for the base model and $30 cheaper than it was on Black Friday.

In our Chromebook Flip C434 review, we dubbed the sleek machine the best Chromebook ever made thanks to its flexible aluminum chassis, vivid 14-inch display and long battery life. We were particularly smitten by the laptop's thin display bezels, a feature normally reserved for pricier devices.

Our biggest problem with the Chromebook Flip C434 was its slightly inflated retail price, which this deal fixes.

We'd be surprised if this discount sticks around for long, so get your wallets ready if you're in the market for a Chromebook — this is the one to buy.