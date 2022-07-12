Huge Prime Day savings on this Lenovo Idea Pad 3 Laptop

By published

Save big on this Lenovo IdeaPad 3 during Amazon's Prime Day

This Lenovo IdeaPad 3 comes with a 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display, AMD Ryzen 5 5500U CPU, AMD Radeon 7 GPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage,  and an HD webcam with a security shutter to keep creeps out. 

This lovely Abyss Blue Laptop is rated at up to 12 hours of battery life, which means it will last as long as your average work day and then some, making it a perfect home office addition. You can pick up this perky productivity laptop for $160 off during Amazon's Prime Day, making it a huge deal at under $500 (opens in new tab)

Lenovo IdeaPad 3: was $640 now $480
This potent Lenovo IdeaPad 3 features Windows 11 Home, a 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display, an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U CPU, AMD Radeon 7 Graphics, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage and spritely performance and it can be yours now for 42% off. 

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3, weighs in at just above three pounds and measures
‎21 x 13 x 3 inches. It comes with a USB-C, USB 3.2  port, HDMI port, an SD card reader, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack port. The 15.6-inch display sits within narrow bezels that give users more screen real estate to view and edit all their documents or watch video content. 

You can grab this Lenovo IdeaPad 3, right now for just $480 this Amazon Prime Day, and enjoy huge savings.

