Huawei MateBook X Pro: A 12th Gen Intel ultra-lightweight laptop to make MacBooks sweat

With IFA 2022 kicking off, Huawei has revealed its next flagship laptop, and it's an ultra-lightweight MateBook X Pro with a 14.2-inch 3.1K display and intriguing gesture controls to make the most of the touchpad.



While similar in design to last year's MateBook X Pro, Huawei's next-gen laptop boasts 12th Gen Intel power that comes packed in a 2.7-pound frame. That's on the same level as the latest MacBook Air M2, meaning Huawei looks to be leveling the playing field with its own Windows-powered alternative.



We'll get a better look at the new MateBook X Pro on the ground at IFA 2022, so stay tuned.

Huawei MateBook X Pro

Packing a number of intriguing features in a metallic matte finish (in either an almost-space gray or silver finish), the MateBook X Pro aims to stand out with its 14.2-inch 3.1K FullView display, bigger than last year's 13.9-inch screen.

(Image credit: Future)

What's more, it boasts "the most advanced touchpad ever" on a MateBook, as it features Free Touch that supports 8 gesture controls. This includes screenshots, brightness, volume adjustment, and more — all with a few swipes on the touchpad.



While we're not sure what 12th Gen Intel chips it packs, but from the models I saw, it's an Intel Evo Core i7, in keeping with last year's Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor. Expect this laptop can keep cool too, as it has a (cool-sounding) Shark Fin Fan cooling system that "enables the MateBook X Pro to perform efficiently for an extended period."

(Image credit: Future)

Not much is known about the official pricing and launch date in different regions, but stay tuned for more details as we get a look at it during IFA 2022.