Huawei MateBook X Pro: A 12th Gen Intel ultra-lightweight laptop to make MacBooks sweat

With IFA 2022 kicking off, Huawei has revealed its next flagship laptop, and it's an ultra-lightweight MateBook X Pro with a 14.2-inch 3.1K display and intriguing gesture controls to make the most of the touchpad.
While similar in design to last year's MateBook X Pro, Huawei's next-gen laptop boasts 12th Gen Intel power that comes packed in a 2.7-pound frame. That's on the same level as the latest MacBook Air M2, meaning Huawei looks to be leveling the playing field with its own Windows-powered alternative.
We'll get a better look at the new MateBook X Pro on the ground at IFA 2022, so stay tuned.
Huawei MateBook X Pro
Packing a number of intriguing features in a metallic matte finish (in either an almost-space gray or silver finish), the MateBook X Pro aims to stand out with its 14.2-inch 3.1K FullView display, bigger than last year's 13.9-inch screen.
What's more, it boasts "the most advanced touchpad ever" on a MateBook, as it features Free Touch that supports 8 gesture controls. This includes screenshots, brightness, volume adjustment, and more — all with a few swipes on the touchpad.
While we're not sure what 12th Gen Intel chips it packs, but from the models I saw, it's an Intel Evo Core i7, in keeping with last year's Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor. Expect this laptop can keep cool too, as it has a (cool-sounding) Shark Fin Fan cooling system that "enables the MateBook X Pro to perform efficiently for an extended period."
Not much is known about the official pricing and launch date in different regions, but stay tuned for more details as we get a look at it during IFA 2022.