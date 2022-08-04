HP Pavilion Laptop 15 sheds $350 in HP back to school sale

HP's back to school sale continues to roll out deep discounts on its top-rated laptops. Students, teachers and anyone else looking to upgrade their laptop will benefit from HP's savings event.

As part of the sale, the HP Pavilion 15 is now at $659 (opens in new tab). Apply coupon "SCHOOLHP5" at checkout and its price falls to $626. Typically, this laptop costs $979, so that's $350 in savings — its biggest discount yet! This is one of the more generous back-to-school laptop deals we've seen so far.

Save $320 on the HP Pavilion Laptop 15 during the PC maker's back to school sale. This Windows 11 Home-powered notebook PC is perfect for college students. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.9-GHz Intel Core i7-1195G7 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD. Use coupon, "SCHOOLHP5" at checkout to drop it to $626. This deal ends August 5.

HP's Pavilion laptops perfectly marry sleek design with powerful performance. The laptop in this sports a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display and runs on a 2.9-GHz Intel Core i7-1195G7 quad-core CPU paired with 16GB of RAM. Rounding out its hardware specs list are Intel Iris Xe graphics and a 512GB M.2 SSD.

We didn't test this laptop, however, in our HP Pavilion 14t (opens in new tab) review, we liked its chic, sturdy design, solid performance, and beautiful 1080p display. We expect the laptop in this deal to be on par.

For your connectivity needs, the HP Pavilion 15 supplies you with 1 x USB Type-C port (Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4, HP Sleep and Charge) 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports and 1 x HDMI port. There's also a headphone/microphone combo jack on board.

At 3.9 pounds and 0.7 inches thin, the HP Pavilion 15 is a fairly portable 15-inch laptop. It's lighter than the Dell XPS 15 OLED (4.3 pounds, 0.7 inches) and on par with the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme (3.8 pounds, 0.7 inches) and Asus ZenBook 15 (3.7 pounds, 0.7 inches).

The HP Pavilion 15 is worth considering if you want a reliable laptop for school within a $700 budget.

