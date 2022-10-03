HP Envy x360 with 12th Gen Intel Core CPU drops to $849

HP's Envy x360 is the choice 2-in-1 laptop for students and business pros alike. If you're looking for a versatile, powerful notebook for less, this laptop deal is for you.

Currently, Best Buy offers the 12th Gen Intel-powered HP Envy x360 for $849 (opens in new tab). It usually costs $1,099, so this deal takes $250 off. This is one of the lowest prices we've tracked for this HP notebook.

Save $300 on the versatile HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U Evo platform 10-core CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 16GB of RAM. For storing important files, it houses a speedy 512GB SSD. The 360-degree hinge is versatile and lets you employ pen and touch inputs for sketching and taking notes.

HP's Envy x360 is one the best 2-in-1 laptops around. This laptop on sale packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen and the latest Evo platform 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U 10-core CPU. Rounding out its specs list are 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe and a 512GB SSD.

In our HP Envy x360 AMD review, we loved its colorful display and sturdy chassis with durable hinges. Following a series of real-world and performance tests, the HP Envy x360 13 earned an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars. It's the Editor's Choice convertible laptop.

Our review unit's AMD Ryzen 5 CPU breezed through real-world multitasking tests. We expect the laptop in this deal to be on par performance-wise. Intel's latest 12th Gen Intel Core Evo platform processor is optimized to let you create, browse and connect simultaneously.

For connecting external devices, the HP Envy x360 offers plenty of ports. It supplies you with: 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, 2 x USB 3.1 Type A ports and 1 x HDMI 2.1 port. There's also a multi-format SD media card reader and headphone/mic combo jack built-in.

Weighing in at 3.6 pounds and 14.13 x 9.02 x 0.73 inches, the HP Envy x360 is a fairly portable 15-inch laptop . It's on par with the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (3.1 pounds, 14 x 9 x 0.46 inches) and lighter than the Dell XPS 15 (4.3 pounds, 13.6 x 9.1 x 0.7 inches).

Best Buy didn't apply an expiration date to this deal so don't hesitate too long.