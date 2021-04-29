HP Chromebook x360 falls to just $280 in jaw-dropping 2-in-1 laptop deal

The HP Chromebook x360 is one of the most affordable 2-in-1 laptops money can buy. If you're looking for an ultraportable, versatile PC, this deal is for you.

For a limited time, the HP Chromebook x360is on sale for $279.99 on Amazon. That's $90 off its $370 list price and the lowest price we've ever seen for this 2-in-1 laptop. Hands down, this is one of the best Chromebook deals we've seen all month.

HP Chromebook x360 deal

HP Chromebook x360 12b: was $370 now $280 @ Amazon

Now $90 off, the HP Chromebook x360 12b is at its lowest price ever. This attractive 2-in-1 laptop features a sharp 12-inch (1366 x 912) touch screen and snappy keyboard. It packs a 1.1-GHz Intel Celeron N4000 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage with 15GB of free Google Drive storage. It's the perfect laptop for anyone looking for a cheap laptop to create docs, check email, browse the internet and stream content on. View Deal

HP's Chromebook x360 12b is a compact and portable 2-in-1 laptop . This Chrome OS machine offers fast performance, smooth video calls, and ample storage. With its 360-degree flip-and-fold design, it easily converts from laptop to tablet, stand or tent mode.

The laptop in this deal packs a 12-inch (1366 x 912) touch screen, 1.1-GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5000 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage (expandable via microSD). You also get 15GB of Google Drive cloud storage and 100GB of free Google One cloud storage for one year via Google Perks .

In our HP Chromebook x360 12b review, we praised its portability, vibrant display, and solid speakers. Excellent for both work and play, we found it to be one of the best laptops for students.

Weighing in at 2.9 pounds, the 10.7 x 8.5 x 0.7-inches, the HP Chromebook x360 is on par with its competitors. It's slightly heavier than the Samsung Chromebook 4 (2.6 pounds, 11.3 x 8.0 x 0.7 inches) and Lenovo Chromebook C330 (2.8 pounds, 11.4 x 8.5 x 0.8 inches). Port-wise, HP outfitted it with two USB-C ports, a USB 3.1 Type-A port, a microSD card reader, and a headphone/mic combo jack.

Overall, the HP Chromebook x360 is a great value if you're looking for a compact and affordable 2-in-1.