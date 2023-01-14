How to watch The Last of Us TV series online: Where to stream, release dates, and trailer

I foam at the mouth any time I get to talk about The Last of Us , especially The Last of Us Part II . Now that the long-awaited TV-series adaptation is here, people need to know how to watch this beauty.

The Last of Us series is developed by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and Neil Druckmann (creative director of The Last of Us) for HBO Max, raking up roughly $10 million per episode, which is apparently the largest TV production in Canadian history. Game of Thrones alums Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey play the iconic roles of Joel and Ellie, respectively. The Last of Us will air for nine episodes, debuting once a week starting on Jan. 15 and ending on March 12, 2023.

Despite HBO Max beginning to crumble into oblivion with Discovery removing beloved shows, you’ll still be able to watch The Last of Us in the U.S., Mexico, Latin America, the Caribbean, and parts of Europe. For the U.K., Canada, and Australia, you’ll have to turn to Now TV, Crave, and Binge, respectively. You can find a more extensive list on HBO’s site (opens in new tab).

Without further ado, here’s how to watch The Last of Us TV series online.

Where to watch The Last of Us TV series online in the US

The Last of Us TV HBO series premieres on Jan. 15 and ends on March 12, 2023. All episodes will be available to watch on HBO Max (opens in new tab).

HBO Max is one of the few on-demand providers that doesn’t currently offer a free trial. However, if you’re an HBO subscriber via Amazon, Apple, Google Play, or Samsung TV app stores, you are entitled to access HBO Max at no additional cost. In fact, there are so many ways in which the service provider is bundled in with other services that HBO subscribers may already have access to HBO Max without even knowing it. Check this HBO Max FAQ (opens in new tab) to see if you already have access through your current provider absolutely free.

HBO Max plans start as low as $9.99/mo or $99.99 for an annual subscription, but that price is subsidized with the inclusion of commercials. The commercial-free experience costs a little extra at $14.99/mo or $149.99 annually, this tier of subscription also allows you to download up to 30 titles to watch offline and stream applicable titles in 4K.

Where to watch The Last of Us TV series online in Canada

While HBO Max isn’t available in Canada, the Great White North can still catch the latest episodes of The Last of Us (alongside a host of other HBO and Showtime programming) through streaming service Crave . The first episode of The Last of Us airs on Sunday, Jan. 15.

New to Crave? Check out their 7-day free trial before investing in one of their streaming packages. All Crave content is available regardless of subscription plan, meaning you can enjoy thousands of hours of content from Crave, HBO, HBO Max, and Showtime alongside access to the entire HBO library regardless of the plan you pick.

Where to watch The Last of Us TV series online in the UK

Those in the United Kingdom can watch Joel and Ellie’s journey unfold via the on-demand platform NOW (opens in new tab). The season premiere of The Last of Us TV series will be available to stream starting Monday, Jan. 16.

If you’d prefer a contract-free approach, for a monthly fee of £9.99 you can subscribe to Sky’s digital streaming service NOW. From there you’ll be able to use the NOW app, available on Smart TVs, tablets, smartphones, games consoles, and desktop computers to access Sky Atlantic content through the Sky Cinema package (opens in new tab).

Where to watch The Last of Us TV series online in Australia

Australian audiences can find The Last of Us TV series on Foxtel NOW (opens in new tab) and BINGE (opens in new tab) streaming platforms. The first episode airs on Monday, Jan. 16.

If you’re new to the Foxtel NOW streaming service you can enjoy a free 10-day trial that includes all of Foxtel NOW’s content packs. It opens up over 70+ live channels and access to an impressive library of On Demand movies and series. New or reactivating customers signing up for Foxtel NOW Ultimate before January 31, 2023, will also gain a hefty discount of over 50% off on annual subscriptions.

Australian streaming service BINGE offers a free 14-day trial to new customers, allowing access to over 10,000+ hours of movies and TV shows. BINGE is a great, no-lock-in contract service that allows for ad-free, on-demand streaming across a range of devices. Three subscription plans range in price from $10-18 AUD, with the top two tiers allowing high-definition streaming and multi-device support.

The Last of Us TV series: Season 1 episodes

The following is the release schedule and episode names for season 1 of The Last of Us TV series for the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Australia: