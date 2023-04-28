How to strikethrough on Google Docs

By Rami Tabari
published

Here's how to strikethrough on Google Docs, crossing out text with ease

How to strikethrough on Google Docs
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Wondering how to strikethrough on Google Docs? Stick around and I'll have you crossing out words in no time. As someone who click-clacks away for business and pleasure, it's vital to know all of the quick shortcuts, especially how to strikethrough on Google Docs. 

It's not something easily accessibly in the top-nav of Google Docs, nor is it a simple two-button shortcut. No, strikethrough is special, it has four three. See what I did there? I'm hilarious. And you can be, too!

Whether you're using one of the best laptops or best phones, here's how to strikethrough on Google Docs.

How to strikethrough on Google Docs

1. Highlight text

(Image: © Future)

Identify the text that you want to strikethrough and highlight it.

2. Press Shift + Alt + 5 (Windows) or Shift + Cmd + X (Mac)

(Image: © Future)

It's as simple as that.

How to strikethrough on the Google Docs app (iOS and Android)

1. Highlight text

(Image: © Future)

Identify the text that you want to strikethrough and highlight it.

2. Click the A symbol

(Image: © Future)

In the top right corner of Google Docs, there's an underscored A symbol. Click it.

3. Strikethrough

(Image: © Future)

Tap the strikethrough symbol (S with a strikethrough) in the formatting menu under the Text tab.

It's as simple as that. Granted, it could be easier. Trying to bold or italicize text is infinitely simpler than doing a strikethrough, which is why you're reading this right now.

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Ultrabook Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 250 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
 (opens in new tab)
(13.6-inch 256GB)
Our Review
1
Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop... (opens in new tab)
Amazon (opens in new tab)
$1,199
 (opens in new tab)
$1,049
 (opens in new tab)
View (opens in new tab)
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook
 (opens in new tab)
Our Review
2
Lenovo - IdeaPad Duet 5... (opens in new tab)
Best Buy (opens in new tab)
$499
 (opens in new tab)
$399
 (opens in new tab)
View (opens in new tab)
Recommended Retail...
HP Spectre X360 (2022)
 (opens in new tab)
(13.5-inch Intel Core i5)
Our Review
3
HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop... (opens in new tab)
HP (US) (opens in new tab)
$999.99
 (opens in new tab)
View (opens in new tab)
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5"
 (opens in new tab)
(13.5-inch 256GB)
Our Review
4
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3,... (opens in new tab)
Walmart (opens in new tab)
$1,299.99
 (opens in new tab)
$619.99
 (opens in new tab)
View (opens in new tab)
Acer Swift 5 (2022)
 (opens in new tab)
Our Review
5
Acer Swift 5 (2022)... (opens in new tab)
Acer (opens in new tab)
$1,549.99
 (opens in new tab)
View (opens in new tab)
Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8
 (opens in new tab)
(14-inch)
Our Review
6
Yoga 9i (14” Intel) - Storm... (opens in new tab)
Lenovo USA (opens in new tab)
$1,700
 (opens in new tab)
$1,445
 (opens in new tab)
View (opens in new tab)
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023)
 (opens in new tab)
Our Review
7
14-inch MacBook Pro - Space... (opens in new tab)
Apple (opens in new tab)
$1,999
 (opens in new tab)
View (opens in new tab)
HP Envy 16
 (opens in new tab)
Our Review
8
HP 16" ENVY 16-h0010nr... (opens in new tab)
BHPhoto (opens in new tab)
$1,299
 (opens in new tab)
View (opens in new tab)
HP Envy 16
 (opens in new tab)
Our Review
9
HP Envy 16" Laptop Intel Arc... (opens in new tab)
Target (opens in new tab)
$1,609.99
 (opens in new tab)
$1,369.99
 (opens in new tab)
View (opens in new tab)
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
 (opens in new tab)
(256GB 16GB RAM)
Our Review
10
Surface Laptop Studio - Intel... (opens in new tab)
Microsoft US (opens in new tab)
$1,399.99
 (opens in new tab)
View (opens in new tab)
Load more deals
Rami Tabari
Rami Tabari
Editor

Rami Tabari is an Editor for Laptop Mag. He reviews every shape and form of a laptop as well as all sorts of cool tech. You can find him sitting at his desk surrounded by a hoarder's dream of laptops, and when he navigates his way out to civilization, you can catch him watching really bad anime or playing some kind of painfully difficult game. He’s the best at every game and he just doesn’t lose. That’s why you’ll occasionally catch his byline attached to the latest Souls-like challenge.