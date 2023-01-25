You may be wondering. "How do I share my Wi-Fi password from my iPhone to another iPhone?" After all, scrambling to give a friend or family member your internet credentials when they visit is a pain in the rear.
Worry not! Thanks to Apple's Wi-Fi sharing feature, you can offer your loved ones internet access in no time. Just make sure that your iPhone is updated to the latest version of iOS. Once you've met that prerequisite, follow the guide below to find out how to share your Wi-Fi password from your phone to another.
How to share your Wi-Fi password from iPhone to iPhone
First and foremost, both phones — yours and your visitor's — must have Wi-Fi and Bluetooth turned on. You should also ensure that Personal Hotspot is off (accessible via the Wi-Fi button).
Secondly, make sure you both have each other's information saved in Contacts. It's important that you have each other's Apple ID email addresses inputted, too.
Once you've done that, follow the steps below to connect your buddy to the Wi-Fi network:
1. Your buddy should open up the Settings app and tap Wi-Fi.
2. Next, ask them to select your Wi-Fi network.
3. This should trigger a notification to pop up on your phone. Tap Share Password.
And just like that, your buddy should receive the Wi-Fi password on their phone.
You can hit Done and they can tap on the word Join to connect to your network.