How to share Wi-Fi password from iPhone to iPhone

You may be wondering. "How do I share my Wi-Fi password from my iPhone to another iPhone?" After all, scrambling to give a friend or family member your internet credentials when they visit is a pain in the rear.

Worry not! Thanks to Apple's Wi-Fi sharing feature, you can offer your loved ones internet access in no time. Just make sure that your iPhone is updated to the latest version of iOS. Once you've met that prerequisite, follow the guide below to find out how to share your Wi-Fi password from your phone to another.

How to share your Wi-Fi password from iPhone to iPhone

First and foremost, both phones — yours and your visitor's — must have Wi-Fi and Bluetooth turned on. You should also ensure that Personal Hotspot is off (accessible via the Wi-Fi button).

How to share Wi-Fi password from iPhone to iPhone (Image credit: Apple)

Secondly, make sure you both have each other's information saved in Contacts. It's important that you have each other's Apple ID email addresses inputted, too.

How to share Wi-Fi password from iPhone to iPhone (Image credit: Apple)

Once you've done that, follow the steps below to connect your buddy to the Wi-Fi network:

1. Your buddy should open up the Settings app and tap Wi-Fi.

How to share Wi-Fi password from iPhone to iPhone (Image credit: Apple)

2. Next, ask them to select your Wi-Fi network.

How to share Wi-Fi password from iPhone to iPhone (Image credit: Apple)

3. This should trigger a notification to pop up on your phone. Tap Share Password.

How to share Wi-Fi password from iPhone to iPhone (Image credit: Apple)

And just like that, your buddy should receive the Wi-Fi password on their phone.

(Image credit: Apple)

You can hit Done and they can tap on the word Join to connect to your network.