How to send audio message on iPhone

Curious about how to send an audio message on iPhone? You've come to the right place.

Sometimes, texting just doesn't cut it, especially when you have so much to say, but you don't have the time nor the patience to type it all out. At the same time, you don't want to make a phone call either. What's your solution? An audio message. Check out the step-by-step guide below to find out how to send an audio message on iPhone.

On iOS 16, sending audio messages on iPhone is a little bit different now, but don't worry, our instructions will have you shooting off your voice-filled texts in no time.

1. Go to the Messages app.

How to send audio message on iPhone (Image credit: Future)

2. Tap on existing text thread or send a new Message by tapping on the blue icon located on the top right.

How to send audio message on iPhone (Image credit: Future)

3. Below the text field, find a blue icon with the recording symbol. Tap on it.

How to send audio message on iPhone (Image credit: Future)

4. Tap on the red mic icon to record your audio message

(Image credit: Future)

5. Done recording? Hit the blue arrow button to send.