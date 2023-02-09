How to schedule a tweet on Twitter

Yes, it's true! You can totally schedule your tweets on Twitter — you're not required to submit posts the second you finish writing them. After all, there are times you may believe that a statement will be better received at a later date.
You may be wondering, "How do I do it?" Well, you've come to the right place! The process is so simple, you'll be surprised that you didn't notice it before.
How to schedule tweets on Twitter
1. Fire up Twitter on your browser (not the mobile app).
2. Type in your tweet.
3. Click on the schedule icon.
4. Select the date and time you'd like your tweet to go live.
5. Hit Confirm and you're good to go.