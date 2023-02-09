How to schedule a tweet on Twitter

Yes, it's true! You can totally schedule your tweets on Twitter — you're not required to submit posts the second you finish writing them. After all, there are times you may believe that a statement will be better received at a later date.

You may be wondering, "How do I do it?" Well, you've come to the right place! The process is so simple, you'll be surprised that you didn't notice it before.

How to schedule tweets on Twitter

1. Fire up Twitter on your browser (not the mobile app).

How to schedule a tweet (Image credit: Future)

2. Type in your tweet.

How to schedule a tweet (Image credit: Future)

3. Click on the schedule icon.

How to schedule a tweet (Image credit: Future)

4. Select the date and time you'd like your tweet to go live.

How to schedule a tweet (Image credit: Future)

5. Hit Confirm and you're good to go.