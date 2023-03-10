Wondering how to schedule a text message on iPhone? You've come to the right place.

Sometimes, you may want to tell someone something — just not right now. For example, there are times where I've wanted to tell a colleague about something pressing, but it's the wee hours of the morning and I'd prefer to send my text later in the day. At the same time, I don't want to wait too long for fear I might forget to send the text. This is where iPhone's text-scheduling feature comes into play.

How to schedule text messages on iPhone

1. Open Shortcuts.

4. Tap on Automation.

2. Tap on Automation.

6. Tap on Create a Personal Automation.

3. Tap on Create a Personal Automation.

8. Tap on Time of Day.

4. Tap on Time of Day.

How to schedule text messages on iPhone (Image credit: Future)

5. Here, you can select the time of day you'd like your text messages to go out: sunrise, sunset or choose a specific time under Time of Day.

12. Next, you must select the frequency of your outgoing texts: Daily, Weekly or Monthly.

6. Next, you must select the frequency of your outgoing texts: Daily, Weekly or Monthly.

7. Hit Next followed by Send Message.

How to schedule text messages on iPhone (Image credit: Future)

8. Tap on "Message" to type in the message you'd like to send in your text. Next, tap on Recipients to select your contact(s). Hit Next.

17. After hitting Next, tap on Done, and voila, your texts are now scheduled.

9. After hitting Next, tap on Done, and voila, your texts are now scheduled.