How to get the Galaxy Buds 2 for an all-time low price of $69

Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 are among the best wireless earbuds money can buy. And now, you can snag our favorite buds for the cheap directly from Samsung.

Samsung currently offers its Galaxy Buds 2 for $109 which is $40 off their $149 list price. However, you can stack your savings with up to an extra $40 when you trade-in your old headphones. That would drop the Galaxy Buds 2 to a record low price of just $69 ($80 off).

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: was $149 now $69 w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Save up to $80 on the excellent Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 with trade-in. If you various color options, power and comfort are important to you, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are a solid choice.

In terms of headphones deals, Samsung's trade-in program will help you save big. Trading in the Galaxy Buds Live or Galaxy Pro nets you an extra $40 discount, whereas the Galaxy Buds Plus knocks $30 off.

Don't have a pair of Galaxy Buds to swap? You'll still get at least an extra $20 off when you trade-in any other brand of wireless or wired headphones. On top of the already discounted price, you'd be getting the Galaxy Buds 2 down to $89 ($60 off) which is also a great deal.

Galaxy Buds 2 wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation, IPX2 water resistance, and touch controls. In our Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 review, we loved their extremely comfortable design, powerful ANC with ambient mode, and great sound. We were also impressed by the buds' loud and clear call quality.

We gave the Galaxy Buds 2 a high rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice award co-sign. During real-world testing with ANC enabled, the Galaxy Buds 2 lasted 4 hours and 52 minutes. That beats the AirPods Pro battery life hours and is on par with Galaxy Buds Pro and Pixel Buds A-series.

If you're looking for AirPods Pro or Pixel Buds Series-A alternatives, the Galaxy Buds 2 are a wise choice.