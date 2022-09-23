Android users can now get iPhone 14 Pro’s best feature – Get Dynamic Island right now

The Dynamic Island is easily one of the iPhone 14 Pro (opens in new tab)’s best features, but while it took Apple years of development to create it, Android users have access to it after just two weeks.

Thanks to a brand new app, every Android phone is now able to have a notification/multitasking island of its very own. Here’s where and how to get it.

How to get Dynamic Island on an Android phone

To do this, you need to start by downloading an app called dynamicSpot (opens in new tab). From the makers of a tonne of useful notification-based apps, such as one giving you the ability to have a notification light on your Pixel 6, this is the most fleshed out implementation of an Android Dynamic Island we've seen so far.

A quick heads up at this stage, dynamicSpot is not currently ad supported. However, there is a premium tier available at $4.99, which gives you access to more features.

(Image credit: google)

Open the app and choose with apps you want dynamicSpot to work with, while also giving the app permission to access your notifications and display. Before you worry, the developers say this data is not collected or shared with third parties.

And there you go – it’s all set up! Now I know what you’re thinking, and I will answer the hot question here.

What’s the difference between free dynamicSpot and Pro?

(Image credit: Future)

When using the free tier of dynamicSpot, it is basically a glorified notification bubble that replaces the usual animation of each message dropping down from the top. It looks good and gives you a Dynamic Island, but it doesn't quite give you the same functionality as the iPhone 14 Pro's island.

However, get the Pro tier for five bucks and then you'll feel the full benefits including being able to see two notifications at the same time, get battery reminders and use it as a fully-fledged mini multitasking window.

So, if you've been feeling envious of the new getaway location for iPhone fans, always remember that you can get a Dynamic Island of your very own!