Wondering how to change your iPhone's name? You've come to the right place. Whether you want to give your iPhone a unique alias for AirDrop, iCloud, and the FindMy app, or just want to switch things up for the heck of it, we've got the deets on how you can swap out your iPhone's current name for a new one.

With a quick trip to Settings, you can customize your iPhone's name to your liking in no time.

How to change your iPhone's name

1. Go to Settings.

How to change iPhone name (Image credit: Future)

2. Tap on General.

How to change iPhone name (Image credit: Future)

3. Tap on About.

How to change iPhone name (Image credit: Future)

4. Select Name.

How to change iPhone name (Image credit: Future)

5. At this point, the keyboard should appear. Hit the backspace button to delete the current name and type in the new one.

How to change iPhone name (Image credit: Future)

6. Hit Done.

(Image credit: Future)

And voila! Your iPhone is now renamed.