How to change iPhone name

By Kimberly Gedeon
published

Why not give your iPhone a new alias?

iPhone 14 Pro Max
(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Wondering how to change your iPhone's name? You've come to the right place. Whether you want to give your iPhone a unique alias for AirDrop, iCloud, and the FindMy app, or just want to switch things up for the heck of it, we've got the deets on how you can swap out your iPhone's current name for a new one.

With a quick trip to Settings, you can customize your iPhone's name to your liking in no time.

How to change your iPhone's name

1. Go to Settings.

Settings app iPhone

How to change iPhone name (Image credit: Future)

2. Tap on General.

General in IPhone

How to change iPhone name (Image credit: Future)

3. Tap on About.

About in iPhone

How to change iPhone name (Image credit: Future)

4. Select Name.

About in iPhone

How to change iPhone name (Image credit: Future)

5. At this point, the keyboard should appear. Hit the backspace button to delete the current name and type in the new one.

How to change iPhone name

How to change iPhone name (Image credit: Future)

6. Hit Done.

How to change iPhone name

(Image credit: Future)

And voila! Your iPhone is now renamed.

Kimberly Gedeon
Kimberly Gedeon

Kimberly Gedeon, holding a Master's degree in International Journalism, launched her career as a journalist for MadameNoire's business beat in 2013. She loved translating stuffy stories about the economy, personal finance and investing into digestible, easy-to-understand, entertaining stories for young women of color. During her time on the business beat, she discovered her passion for tech as she dove into articles about tech entrepreneurship, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) and the latest tablets. After eight years of freelancing, dabbling in a myriad of beats, she's finally found a home at Laptop Mag that accepts her as the crypto-addicted, virtual reality-loving, investing-focused, tech-fascinated nerd she is. Woot!