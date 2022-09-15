'How Long To Beat' is now built into Xbox Game Pass

By Mark Anthony Ramirez
published

This new Xbox Game Pass feature lets you know how long of a commitment your next game will be


Microsofts latest Xbox app update (opens in new tab) arrives with "How Long To Beat integration," which will give you advance notice of how long it will take to complete a game. Basically, it forewarns you about how much of your time you will need to invest so that you can prepare a bunch of excuses to ignore friends and family. 

All jokes aside, the How Long To Beat website is a great resource, which will let you know how long it takes to complete a game based on your playstyle and skill level. You can also see how long it takes the average player and give yourself an idea of how much time you will need to dedicate to the next game you plan on playing. Is it a weekend killer or an afternoon frolic?

Microsoft states that you can click “View Details” and submit your own play times to help other players decide if they wish to play a game based on the time it takes to complete. 

Other update improvements

Microsoft states that with the most recent update, the app "launches up to 15% faster and  that they've seen crash-free sessions improve to 99.9%."

The tech maker also mentions that "player reports of games that didn’t download or didn’t install successfully reduced by nearly half," with a 20% improvement in search results within the app.

The integration of How Long To Beat to Game Pass is an excellent one, especially for gamers who have busy schedules, active family lives, or social agendas. Having advance information on how much time a game will require will help many strategize their personal itinerary. Who knows, maybe it will help improve Xbox date nights. 

