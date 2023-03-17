Google Pixel Watch drops to lowest price ever with our exclusive coupon

Rarely on sale, the Google Pixel Watch is currently at its best price yet. For a limited time, you can get the Google Pixel Watch for just $295 (opens in new tab) at Wellbots via coupon "LMGOOGLE55". It typically costs $350, so that's $55 in savings and the lowest price we've seen for this wearable.

This is the best Google Watch deal we've tracked all season.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel Watch: $350 $295 @ Wellbots (opens in new tab)

Save $55 on the Goole Pixel Watch via coupon "LMGOOGLE55". The best smartwatch for Android users, Pixel Watch features a sleek, comfortable design and offers 20 interchangeable band options. Google freebies include 6 months of Fitbit Premium and 3 months of YouTube Music Premium.

Google's Pixel Watch is the smartwatch to buy if you're in the Google ecosystem. It's a great companion to the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro — or any other Android phone. It features Fitbit heart rate, sleep, and activity tracking to help you stay on top of your health and wellness.

Pixel Watch lets you access Google's useful apps right on your wrist. When you're not near your phone, call on Google Assistant, Maps, Wallet, Calendar and Gmail to get things done.

Design-wise the Pixel Watch is engineered for all-day wearing comfort. Its sleek, circular, domed design gives off a clean, minimalist look. If you want to stand out from the crowd, there are 20 interchangeable band options to choose from. That way, you can match your outfit of the day and express your unique style.

If you're in the market for a smartwatch to complement your Android phone, the Google Pixel Watch is a solid choice. Especially at this tempting price.