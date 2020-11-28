Google Pixel 5 slashed down to $649 in Black Friday smartphone deal

This Black Friday has brought us plenty of smartphone deals, and we would be remiss to not bring your attention to the most trendy phones on sale right now.

The Google Pixel 5 is the top option from the company this year and it definitely ranks highly in that list. With a 90Hz AMOLED screen, solid battery life, and its always impressive camera, this phone is a standout at its budget price. Oh, and did we mention it's also a 5G phone?

Right now, you can find the Google Pixel 5 for $649 on Amazon. That's a solid $50 off the original price on this recently released smartphone. What a deal!

The Google Pixel 5 is an incredibly versatile smartphone with 9+ hours of battery life, a gorgeous 90Hz AMOLED screen, an excellent 12MP camera and 5G capabilities, this phone has everything you could need. On top of it all, it's packaged in a beautiful ergonomic design. What more could you ask for?

Google has rightfully received a lot of praise for its Pixel phones, particularly the camera performance, and the most recent iteration doesn't disappoint. The Google Pixel 5 made some sacrifices with its processor to make it more affordable, but it still delivers satisfying performance and a well-rounded feature set.

In our Pixel 5 review, we rave about the gorgeous display with a 90Hz refresh rate, more than you'll get from the iPhone 12 and the battery life was far better than previous Pixels at 9 hours and 29 minutes in our tests. The fact that it runs on Android 11 and is guaranteed smooth software updates for years to come brings peace of mind that you won't have to buy a new phone in another year or so just to get the latest software.

This is a phone for people who want the quality of a high-end smartphone but aren't willing to spend over $1,000 just to get one. With its black Friday sale bringing the price down to $649, there's never been a better time to update to the newest Google Pixel device.

