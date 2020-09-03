Google Pixel 5 could launch soon after passing certification

We found out the Pixel 5 would launch this fall when Google teased the device at its Pixel 4a event. The exact release date for the flagship phone was kept a mystery, leaving Android owners with the tough decision to buy one of many newly released devices — like the Pixel 4a or Galaxy Note 20 — or wait on the Pixel 5.

Those who chose the latter won't have to wait much longer. As spotted by 9to5Google, an FCC regulatory filing for the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 suggests the two devices will arrive soon.

FCC filings are reliable indicators that a device launch is imminent. In this case, the filings all but confirm that the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 remain on track for a fall 2020 release. As for the exact release date, that is still unknown. Rumors suggest a late September announcement followed by an early October release.

The Pixel 4a 5G is already confirmed to cost $499 but the price of the Pixel 5 has not been revealed. Recent leaks claim the Pixel 5, despite being a flagship phone, will feature a Snapdragon 765G SoC instead of the higher-end Snapdragon 865 or 865+ found in flagship phones from Samsung and others.

Opting for a mid-tier chip could keep the Pixel 5's price below $1,000 (most estimates put it at around $800). If Google goes this route, it would be a return to making value phones instead of devices with the latest and greatest components.

Despite its name, the Pixel 4a 5G doesn't appear to simply be the Pixel 4a with 5G support. Instead, it'll be more like the XL version of the budget phone with rumors suggesting it'll have a 6.2-inch screen, a step up from the 5.8-inch panel on the Pixel 4a.

We expect Google to share more info in the coming weeks so check back in for full details.