Get the excellent Pixel Buds Pro for just $145 — use this coupon

The Google Pixel Buds Pro are among our top picks for best wireless earbuds. And for good reason. They deliver dynamic audio, active noise cancellation, and solid battery life.

Right now, you can get the Google Pixel Buds Pro for $145 (opens in new tab) at Wellbots when you apply coupon, "LMGOOGLE55" at checkout. These Google earbuds normally fetch $200, so that's $55 in savings. This is a new all-time low price for the Pixel Buds Pro and one of the best headphone deals out there.

Google's Pixel Buds Pro are the brand's best wireless earbuds yet. They feature active noise-canceling (ANC) , 11mm drivers and a 6-core audio chip for stellar audio performance — free of background noise. IPX4 water-and-sweat resistant, the Pixel Buds Pro are great for workouts.

In our Pixel Buds Pro review, we praise their comfortable, lightweight design, great audio performance and powerful ANC. The Pixel Buds Pro's battery tapped out at 6 hours and 43 minutes during testing. We gave the Google Pixel Buds Pro an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars — backed by our Editor's Choice Award.

Like most other wireless earbuds, the Pixel Buds Pro features on-ear tap controls and customizable options. With the free Google Pixel Buds app, you may rename your earbuds, manage ANC/Transparency mode and access the Volume EQ.

At 0.22 ounces, the 0.88 x 0.87 x 0.93-inch Pixel Buds Pro are middleweights in the category. The Bose QC earbuds (1.5 x 1 x 1.1 inches) and XM4 are the heaviest at 0.3 and 0.29 ounces while the Galaxy Buds 2 (0.7 x 0.8 x 0.8 inches) and AirPods Pro (1.2 x 0.9 x 0.9 inches) weigh in at 1.7 and 1.9 ounces, respectively.

If comfort, endurance and great audio performance are what you're looking for, the Pixel Buds Pro ticks all the boxes.