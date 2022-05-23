Gateway RTX 3050 laptop with free Xbox Game Pass for PC falls to $699

Gateway's Creator Notebook is a gaming laptop in disguise. It's also among the more affordable RTX 30 series laptops you can get right now.

For a limited time, the Gateway Creator Notebook with RTX 3050 GPU is just $699 at Walmart. Traditionally, this laptop retails for $1,169 so that's a massive savings of $470. It's one of the best lowest prices we've tracked for this configuration.

In fact, it's one of the best early Memorial Day deals we've seen so far.

Gateway Creator Notebook w/ RTX 3050 GPU: was $1,169 now $699 @ Walmart

Save $470 on the powerful Gateway Creator and Gaming Notebook at Walmart. What's more, it includes a free month of Xbox Game Pass for PC. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080)120Hz display and runs on a 2.7-GHz Intel Core i5-11400H 6-core CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs sheet are Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB of vRAM, 512GB SSD, and THX Spatial Audio.

Although we didn't test this exact laptop, Gateway Creator Notebook reviews at Walmart average 4.4 out 5-stars. Happy customers praise the laptop's portability, overall performance and solid value for the price.

We reviewed the previous-gen Gateway Creator series notebook and gave it 4 out of 5 stars for its sleek, thin design and strong RTX 2060 GPU. The laptop in this deal boasts updated CPU and GPU performance to surpasses its entry-level predecessor.

The Creator Notebook employs THX Spatial Audio to boost stereo and surround sound. The results? An immersive 3D soundscapes whether you're squashing enemies in your favorite PC game or streaming Netflix's top 10 picks.

If you want to get the best value bang for your buck, the Gateway Creator Notebook is a solid buy.