Game on! Cyber Monday deal gets you a Nintendo Switch Pro style controller for just $29

We're seeing a lot of great Cyber Monday deals on Nintendo Switch consoles, games and accessories. This is one of the best affordable deals we've seen on a Switch controller though.

The PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch is just $29 at Walmart, that's $15 off its regular price and brings this Nintendo Switch Pro style controller down to less than half the cost of the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller even on sale for $59 at Best Buy and Amazon after a $10 discount.

PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deal

PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch: was $44 now $29 @ Walmart

The PowerA wireless controller for Switch is a cheaper alternative to the pricier Nintendo Switch Pro controller. It features Bluetooth technology, an ergonomic design, motion controls, and advanced gaming buttons. View Deal

The Joy-Cons are amazing, but some games even on the Nintendo Switch are better enjoyed with a more traditional controller and while the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is great it's pricey even when on sale. The PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch gives you a similar experience for less than half the cost!

The controller connects using Bluetooth 5.0, which means low latency and low battery drain, as proven by the up to 30 hours of gameplay you can get on its internal battery that is rechargeable via USB Type-C.

While it may not have quite the fit and finish of the official Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, it enjoys a 4.9 out of 5 stars rating on Walmart 4.6 out of 5 on Amazon, so plenty of happy customers.

