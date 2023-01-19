Galaxy Z Fold 4 drops to lowest price ever — save $500 with activation

Best Buy's 4-Day Sale continues to slash prices on unlocked smartphones (opens in new tab). For a limited time, Samsung's latest foldable phone is massively discounted.

One standout deal drops the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 to $1,299 (opens in new tab) with activation. That's $500 off the phone's $1,799 list price and the Galaxy Z Fold 4's lowest price ever. As an alternative, you can get an unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 with no activation for $1,399 (opens in new tab) ($400 off).

These are two of the best phone deals you can get right now.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: $1,799 $1,299 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $500 on an unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 with activation today. It packs a 6.2-inch HD+ 120Hz display which opens to a 7.6-inch AMOLED panel. Powering the Fold 4 is Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU coupled with 12GB of RAM. It's equipped with 256GB of storage for storing apps and important files.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the best phone for multitasking and getting things done. It features a 50MP main shooter with 12MP ultra-wide and 10MP telephoto lenses. Its specs rundown consists of a 6.2-inch HD+ 120Hz display which opens to a 7.6-inch AMOLED panel at 120Hz.

Powering Samsung's new foldable is Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU coupled with 12GB of RAM. Like the Z Fold 3, it retains the same IPX8 water resistance for everyday peace of mind.

In our hands on Galaxy Z Fold 4 hands-on review, it felt comfortable to hold and its upgraded hinge felt sturdy. Open the display and you'll see a taskbar just as you would on any laptop. One of the best phones for multitaskers, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 lets you launch up to three screens simultaneously and works well with Microsoft Office Suite.

So if the Galaxy Z Fold 4's price had you on the fence, now is the time to snag one for a stellar price.