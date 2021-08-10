Galaxy Chromebook sees $300 price drop ahead of Samsung Unpacked

Samsung's Galaxy Chromebook boasts a 4K AMOLED display and is more portable than most ultrabooks. Ahead of Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event, its Galaxy Chromebook is seeing a massive discount.

Currently, the Galaxy Chromebook is on sale for $699 on Amazon. It typically retails for $999, so that's $300 off its normal price. It's one of the biggest markdowns we've seen on the Galaxy Chromebook and one of the best Samsung Galaxy deals out there.

You can also buy it directly from Samsung for the same price.

Galaxy Chromebook deal

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook: was $999 now $699 @ Amazon Amazon is currently slashing $300 off the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook. It features a 4K (3840 x 2160) OLED display razor-thin, aluminum design and built-in S Pen. Under the hood, it houses a 1.6-GHz i5-10210U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

The Galaxy Chromebook is a premium 2-in-1 laptop that conveniently transforms from notebook to tablet or tent mode. It packs a 13.3-inch, 4K (3840 x 2160) AMOLED display, 1.6-GHz Intel Core i5-10210U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

In our Samsung Galaxy Chromebook review, we praised its breathtaking 4K OLED display, razor-thin chassis and fast performance. Its gorgeous, aluminum design and gorgeous finish perfectly complement its stunning AMOLED display.

Incorporated into the laptop's design are a strategically placed S Pen slot on its edge and a fingerprint sensor on the deck. Chromebooks provide layers of baked-in protection like automatic updates with the latest security fixes and tamper-resistant data encryption.

During real-world testing, we found the Galaxy Chromebook to be the fastest Chromebook ever. It easily juggled 20 Chrome tabs, four of which played 1080p YouTube videos, without a hitch. In our lab, the laptop scored 2,232 on the Geekbench 5 overall performance test, which beats the Google Pixelbook Go's Core i5-8200Y chip (1,356).

At 11.9 x 8 x 0.4 inches and 2.3 pounds, the Galaxy Chromebook is more portable than its competitors. It's thinner and lighter than the HP Spectre x360 13 (12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches, 2.7 pounds) and Asus Chromebook Flip C434 (12.6 x 8 x 0.6 inches, 3.1 pounds). As for ports, the Galaxy Chromebook supplies you with two USB Type-C ports, a microSD slot and a headphone jack.

To sum it up, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is a wise choice if portability, security and versatility are important to you.