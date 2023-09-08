Fresh Apple Wonderlust leaks emerge: What's new for iPhone 15, Apple Watch 9, and AirPods

Apple’s Wonderlust event is now a matter of days from kicking off and excitement for a fresh lineup of iPhone devices is reaching a fever pitch. It’s not just the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro people are talking about either.

Expected to be unveiled this coming Tuesday is also the Apple Watch Series 9 and a revised Apple Watch Ultra 2. Toss in some freshening up of the AirPods and an outside chance at seeing the iPad Mini 7 for the first time and you can understand why Apple is one of the few companies capable of drumming up this kind of fervor in the tech world.

While we have a fair idea of what to expect, thanks to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, we also have a sneak peek at what this new lineup of devices might be touting. Based on previous reports and Bloomberg sources familiar with Apple’s plans here are some key details about the upcoming iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and Apple’s AirPods.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag / Rael Hornby)

iPhone 15

Ever since its unveiling in Jan. 2007, the iPhone has been the must-have smartphone for many, staying fresh, cool, and cutting edge — and it’s practically stayed there in the eyes of its adopters ever since.

Flash forward to 2023, and Apple is on the verge of unveiling the iPhone 15 line-up across four models: the base iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra. According to the report, here’s what we can expect of each:

iPhone 15, 15 Plus features

6.1-inch, 6.7-inch displays

Aluminum frame, frosted glass back

Includes dynamic island

A16 Bionic processor (4nm)

48MP main camera (up from the iPhone 14’s 12MP sensor)

Improved telephoto and ultrawide sensors

“U2” ultrawide-band chip

USB-C connection

Pink, Black, Blue, Yellow, and White color options

iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max / Ultra features

“Ever so slightly larger” displays than the iPhone 14 Pros (6.1-inch, 6.7-inch)

Brushed titanium frame, frosted glass back

Bezel size reduced by 1/3 w/ low-injection pressure overmolding

A17 Bionic processor (3nm)

6x optical zoom Periscope lens (Pro Max / Ultra exclusive)

“U2” ultrawide-band chip

USB-C connection (with improved transfer speeds)

Grey, Black, Dark Blue, White color options

Mute switch replaced by “Action Button”

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple Watch

Next year looks set to be a huge year for the Apple Watch. Celebrating its 10th Generation, the Apple Watch X could be the overhaul many have been longing for. But let’s not write off this year’s entrants so early, there’s still plenty to write home about.

Not only will Apple’s Wanderlust event see the unveiling of the Apple Watch Series 9, but also a refresh Apple Watch Ultra 2. Looking at both devices, you’d be forgiven for thinking not much has changed.

However, with a refresh of the internals (including a new S9 processor), a change-up in production methods, and watchOS 10 just around the corner Apple’s smartwatches are likely to feel a lot more different than the eye would have you believe. Here’s what sources claim we can expect to see from the duo:

Apple Watch Series 9 features

41-millimeter, 45-millimeter sizes

Design parity with the Apple Watch Series 8

Stainless steel 3D printed components

S9 processor

“U2” ultrawide-band chip

Faster, more accurate health sensors

New optical heart rate sensor

Apple Watch Ultra 2 features

49-millimeter size

Design parity with the Apple Watch Ultra

Titanium 3D printed components to follow in 2024

S9 processor

“U2” ultrawide-band chip

New “Dark Titanium” color

Faster, more accurate health sensors

New optical heart rate sensor

(Image credit: Future)

AirPods

According to Gurman, the iPhone’s switch to USB-C will result in Apple working hard and fast to bring the new connection to all of its other devices and accessories. Among the first will be the AirPods Pro. Shortly followed by the AirPods and AirPods Max early next year.

Major hardware changes aren’t expected to feature for Apple’s AirPods — though a software update will showcase “improved automatic device switching, the ability to mute and unmute from the AirPods themselves, and a new feature called Conversation Awareness.”

Conversation Awareness will recognize when others talk, audio ducking any media to allow AirPod wearers to hear what’s being said. Those still struggling to hear will even be able to engage with the AirPod’s new hearing-test system — a health and fitness-focused feature that will debut alongside a body temperature sensor for the earbuds also.

Outlook

Apple's Wanderlust event kicks off on Tuesday Sept. 12, 2023 unveiling new iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPod lineups. To catch every detail make sure to check out the pre-recorded keynote when it goes live via the Apple Events website and Apple’s YouTube channel at 10 a.m. PT, 1 p.m. ET, and 6 p.m. BST for those in the U.K.

For news, rumors, and updates on all things iPhone and Apple related, follow Laptop Mag on Twitter, Facebook, and Flipboard for the latest word as it arrives.