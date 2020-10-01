Forget Prime Day, the Dell XPS 13 is just $685 right now

The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops to buy, period. If you don't want to wait for Amazon Prime Day, Dell offers an excellent laptop deal that you can get right now.

Currently, you can get the Dell XPS 13 Touch w/ 10th Gen CPU on sale for $685via coupon "XPS13LTS1" and "50OFF699". Formerly $858, that's $172 off and one of the best prices we've seen for this laptop.

In fact, it's one of the best laptop deals we've seen all year.

Dell XPS 13 Touch: was $858 now $685 @ Dell

One of the best laptops right now takes $172 off the excellent Dell XPS 13 touch. It packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080-pixels) InfinityEdge touch display, a 1.6-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U quad-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Use coupons "XPS13LTS1" and "50OFF699" to drop its price down to $685. View Deal

If you're looking for a cheaper MacBook Air or MacBook Pro alternative, you can't go wrong with the Dell XPS 13.

The Dell XPS 13 in this deal packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) touchscreen, a 1.6-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U quad-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD.

In our Dell XPS 13 review, we praised the laptop's attractive, premium chassis and powerful performance. We also loved the XPS 13's InfinityEdge display, which means barely-there bezels. This gives you more screen for distraction-free viewing whether you're streaming a video or working on documents.

In terms of security features, the XPS 13 has an embedded fingerprint reader in the power button for easy login using Windows Hello. For ports, the XPS 13 is equipped with two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD slot.

At 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.3~0.5-inches, the 2.7-pound XPS 13 is thinner and lighter than the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (2.9 pounds, 12.1 x 8.8 x 0.6 inches) and MacBook Pro (13-inch 2019 with Touch Bar) (4.4 pounds, 12.8 x 8.9 x 1 inches).

Simply put, the Dell XPS 13 is a solid all-around laptop for everyday tasks be it for work or leisure. As with all Dell XPS 13 deals, this one is only as good as stock permits, so act fast!