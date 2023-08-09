Forget Galaxy Z Fold 5 — the Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 could be the best foldable ever

Samsung has had the foldables market cornered for a while, with minor challenges from Google and Motorola, not snagging much from the company's dominance. However, according to a report in AndroidAuthority, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun announced that the company's MIX Fold 3 will launch on August 14.

With the Pixel Fold suffering issues at launch, and the rumored delay of the OnePlus foldable device, Samsung's foldable dominance has gone unchallenged until now. From the images shared by Jun via Twitter (I refuse to call it X), we can see that the MIX 3 looks to have a stunning design, aided by the folks at Leica.

When it comes to foldable phones, being slim and lightweight is not enough. What really matters is ensuring that the product features have no shortcomings. This is what will shape the future of foldable phones. Our new offering, #XiaomiMIXFold3, defines a new standard for… pic.twitter.com/SoKNtzio1gAugust 9, 2023 See more

Xiaomi MIX Fold 3

The initial photos show that the MIX Fold 3 is like its predecessor, the MIX Fold 2. Its squared-off camera island is bold and features Leica branding, but you will immediately notice a fourth camera has been added to the MIX.

The camera nodule looks sleek, and there is a flash within it. However, the camera lens protrudes a bit out of the nodule. The quad system will feature a periscope camera for better long-range shooting thanks to enhanced zoom capabilities. The MIX Fold 3 looks very thin, with just enough thickness to accommodate the USB-C charging port, making it slimmer than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

The new MIx Fold 3 will supposedly feature the same faux leather textured finish we find the Xiaomi's 13 ultras, but a smooth surface option will be available. As far as specs, it is rumored that Xiaomi intends to not only make the MIX Fold 3 thinner and lighter but also will pack it with powerful specs to not only compete with the Galaxy Z Fold 5 Xiaomi hopes to surpass it.

As its launch date approaches, we will update you on the Xiaomi MIX Fold 3. The foldable market will be expanding rapidly in the next year, and it will be interesting to see which makers can compete with Samsung's foldable devices, especially since it's rumored that Samsung will also be bringing more affordable versions of its foldable devices to market sooner than later.