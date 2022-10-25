Epic laptop deal knocks $300 off Samsung's Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha convertible laptop

Samsung's Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops around. If power, portability and a stunning display are what you look for in a laptop, here's a deal for you.

Best Buy currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha for $749 (opens in new tab). It usually costs $1,049, so that's $300 in savings. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen for this Galaxy Book. It's one of the best laptop deals we've tracked this season.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha: $1,049 $749 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $300 on the Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha 2-in-1 laptop. Great for college students, creators and anyone else looking for a versatile notebook. This fully-loaded Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha packs a 13-inch (1920 x 1080) QLED touch screen, 2.8-GHz 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 quad-core CPU, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Samsung's Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha is one of the best laptops for note taking, watching movies or presenting. Great for multitasking, it packs a 13-inch (1920 x 1080) QLED touch screen, 2.8-GHz Intel Core i7-1165G7 4-core CPU, 16GB RAM and

Intel Iris Xe graphics. For storing your important files, it's outfitted with a speedy 512GB SSD.

While we didn't test this exact laptop, in our Galaxy Book Flex 15 review, we praise its super bright, QLED touch screen, epic battery life, and Samsung DeX support. The Galaxy Book Flex Alpha has these same attributes, minus S-Pen and wireless PowerShare support. Samsung promises you'll get up to 18.5 hours of battery life with the Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha.

Port-wise, this laptop equips you with a Thunderbolt 4 and 2 UBC Type-C port for connecting peripherals. Meanwhile, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1 covers your wireless connectivity needs

Weighing in at 2.62 pounds and measuring 12 x 7.95 x 0.55 inches, the Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha is more portable than its competitors. It's lighter and thinner than the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2.9 pounds, 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches), HP Spectre x360 13 OLED (2.7 pounds, 12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches), and Lenovo Yoga 9i (3 pounds, 12.6 x 8.5 x 0.6 inches).

If you're looking for an ultraportable 2-in-1 laptop, the Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha is a wise choice.