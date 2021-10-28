Epic gaming laptop deal takes $323 off Dell G15 with RTX 3050 Ti GPU

The Dell G15 gaming laptop with RTX 30 GPU is at its cheapest price yet. If you're bargain shopping for an affordable gaming-specific notebook, here's a deal for you.

For a limited time, you can get the Intel-charged Dell G15 Gaming Laptop for just $862. That's $323 off its normal price of $1,185 and its lowest price ever. This is one of the best RTX 30 laptop deals you can get right now.

In fact, it's one of the best gaming laptop deals we've seen all season.

Dell G15 deal

Image Dell G15 w/ RTX 3050 GPU: was $1,185 now $862 @ Dell

Now $322 off, this Dell G15 RTX 30 gaming laptop is made to enhance your gameplay. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 120Hz display, 2.7-GHz Intel Core i5-11400H 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM and RTX 3050 Ti graphics with 4GB of dedicated memory. For your storage needs, it houses a fast 512GB SSD.

Dell's G series laptops are among the industry's best 15-inch laptops. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 120Hz display and a 2.7-GHz Intel Core i5-11400H 6-core CPU. Rounding out its specs sheet is 8GB RAM, RTX 3050 Ti GPU with 4GB of graphics memory and a 512GB SSD.

While we didn't test this notebook, Dell G15 reviews from Dell customers rate it 4.3 out of 5 stars. According to satisfied owners, the G15 is blazing fast, runs intense games and delivers awesome sound.

At 5.4 pounds and 14.1 x 10.7 x 1.0 inches, the Dell G15 is on par with its competitors. It's in the same weight class as the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition (5.4 pounds, 14.1 x 10.8 x 1 inches) and Alienware m15 R4 (5.3 pounds, 14.2 x 10.9 x 0.7~0.8 inches).

If you want to beat the holiday rush and pick up a gaming laptop right now, the Dell G15 is a budget-friendly choice.