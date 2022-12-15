Epic 2-in-1 laptop deal: Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 is $500 off right now

Best Buy holiday tech deals (opens in new tab) are in full swing with huge savings of up to $650 on select Intel laptops (opens in new tab). As part of the sale, the excellent Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 2-in-1 is deeply discounted. 

For a limited time, you can get theSamsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 2-in-1 Laptop for $1,149 (opens in new tab). That's $500 off its normal retail price of $1,649 and its lowest ever. This is one of the best laptop deals we've seen all year.

Save $500 on the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360. This 2-in-1 laptop features a 360 degree hinge, so it converts from laptop to tablet mode. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch 1080p AMOLED display, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1260P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 1TB SSD. 

Samsung's Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 in a powerful 2-in-1 laptop and solid MacBook Pro alternative. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch 1080p AMOLED display, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1260P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and Iris Xe graphics. Rounding out its specs is a massive 1TB solid state drive. 

In our Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 review, we praise its stunning, portable design and powerful performance. We were also fond of its bright, color-rich AMOLED display and gave the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 a rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars. It's the Editor's Choice convertible notebook. 

In one test, our review unit's 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1260P CPU handled everything we threw at it with no signs of slowing down. At 3.1 pounds and 14 x 9 x 0.46 inches, the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 is fairly portable 2-in-1. Despite its compact size, the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 supplies you with a nice array of ports. You get a Thunderbolt 4 port, two USB-C ports, a combo headphone/mic jack and a microSD card slot. 

If you're looking for a versatile laptop to power through multitasking, the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 is wise choice.

