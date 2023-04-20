Eco-friendly, Evo-assembly — the Acer Vero 15 is the greenest laptop I've seen

Acer isn’t just in the business of making great laptops; the Taiwanese manufacturer is also in the business of making great laptops greener. Making use of recycled materials and minimizing waste by aiming for longer device lifespans, Acer’s greener business model is better for both the consumer and the planet.



Fittingly so, just in time for Earth Day, Acer has revealed its most eco-friendly laptop to date with the Aspire Vero 15.

(Image credit: Acer)

Acer Aspire Vero 15

The Aspire Vero 15’s position as one of the most eco-friendly laptop options on the market doesn’t mean that it's somehow lacking in the power department.



In fact, it’s quite the opposite — you can expect serious levels of performance and efficiency, thanks to the Aspire Vero 15’s 13th Gen Intel Evo processors. Factor in up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage and you’ll have the power, speed, and space to handle almost anything thrown your way.

(Image credit: Acer)

The inclusion of Intel Iris Xe graphics means you won’t be tearing things up across the latest AAA games anytime soon, but content creators will appreciate Intel’s Deep Learning Boost technology, which provides additional performance when taking on tasks such as photo and video editing.



A 1440p QHD webcam, working alongside Acer’s proprietary PurifiedView and PurifiedVoice software, is ideal for catching up with family and friends online or conference calls to the office. Speaking of, if you are more of a business-focused user, you’ll appreciate the security on offer from the firmware-based Trusted Platform Module and BIOS, HDD, and Supervisor password protection.

(Image credit: Acer)

Capping things off is the Vero’s 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080, IPS LCD display and an ample selection of ports: two Thunderbolt 4 Type-C ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a singular HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.



The Acer Aspire Vero 15 will be available in North America from June 2023 with configurations starting at just $699.

Acer Aspire Vero 15 specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally CPU: Intel Evo Verified 13th Gen Intel Core i3 / i5 / i7 GPU: Intel Iris Xe graphics RAM: 8GB / 16GB LPDDR5 Storage: 256GB / 512GB / 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD Display: 15.6-inch, FHD (1920 x 1080), IPS LCD, 300 nits Ports: Thunderbolt 4 Type-C x2, USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A x2, HDMI 2.1 x1, 3.5mm audio jack x1 Webcam: Yes, 1440p Dimensions: 14 x 9.2 x 0.7 inches Weight: 3.96 pounds

Eco-friendly, Evo-assembly

Every aspect of the Acer Spire Vero 15 has been thoughtfully designed to align with Acer’s ongoing eco-conscious efforts to minimize waste, even when it comes to energy consumption.

(Image credit: Acer)

Not only is the Vero 15’s chassis made of 40% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic, but the manufacturing process was refined to emit 30% fewer CO2 emissions. The keycaps and power adapter casing for Acer’s laptop use 50% PCR plastics, and the OceanGlass trackpad is made, in part, from recycled ocean-bound plastics. Even the Vero 15’s packaging is made from recycled materials, which can be reused as an ergonomic laptop stand after unpacking the laptop.



As for the laptop itself, the combination of Intel’s Evo certification (with its fast charging and battery efficiency checks) and Acer’s VeroSense power management app results in a lengthier battery life with less of your time spent connected to a charger.