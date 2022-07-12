Echo Show smart display plummets to just $35 for Prime Day

Amazon's Prime Day savings extravaganza slashes up to 60% off Alexa-enabled devices.
As a result, the Echo Show 5 Smart Display is now just $34.99 (opens in new tab). Normally, it retails for $85, so you're saving $50. This is the cheapest price we've ever seen this Amazon device sell for.
Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen): was $85 now $35 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
This Amazon Prime day deal $50 off the 2021 Echo Show 5 — it's biggest discount yet. This 5.5-inch Alexa-enabled smart display is great for video calling, streaming movies, TV shows, news, music, and podcasts. Get it now for its lowest price ever.
Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen): was $129 now $89 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Want a bigger display? save $55 on the Echo Show 8. Another lowest price ever Prime Day deal, the Echo Show 8 has an 8-inch (1280 x800 display), dual 2-inch speakers, and a 13MP camera with auto-framing.
These Alexa-enabled smart displays make a great gift for anyone, as they're great for video calls, streaming movies and more. It features a 5.5-inch (960 x 480) display, a single 4-watt speaker, a microphone, and built-in 2MP camera.
Although we didn't review the Echo Show 5, positive feedback from happy owners praised its compact design and great video calling. What's more, the Echo Show 5 is powered by Amazon's Alexa voice assistant. This means you can control it hands-free and get news, weather, traffic or recipes via voice commands.
Prime Day 2022 deals feature never-before-seen discounts today's must-have tech. For more epic savings like this, visit our dedicated Prime Day deals hub.