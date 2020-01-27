Don't wait: Amazon Echo Buds on sale for first time ever

Amazon is finally discounting its Echo Buds wireless earbuds. So if you're in the market for an affordably priced AirPods or Bose alternative, check out this excellent earbuds deal.

For a limited time, you can get the Amazon Echo Buds for $89.99. That's $40 off its regular price and the lowest price we've ever seen for these buds. It's one of the best headphone deals we've seen this month.

Amazon Echo Buds: was $129 now $89 @ Amazon

The Echo Buds offer good sound quality, solid noise cancellation, and great integration with Alexa. They're on sale for $89.99 ($40 off) for the first time ever.

The Echo Buds are among the best wireless headphones you can get.

In sister site Tom's Guide's Amazon Echo Buds review, they were impressed by the buds' solid audio quality and good noise cancellation. (They use Bose technology for the active noise cancellation). Although they thought the Echo Buds could use more smart gestures and benefit from higher volume levels, they gave the buds an overall rating of 3.5 out of 5 for its overall performance.

The Echo Buds sport a very clean and metropolitan look along the lines of Amazon's other Echo products. Pairing the Echo Buds to your device is as simple as opening the charging case and holding down the pairing button for a few seconds.

The Echo Buds are IPX4 rated for resistance to sweat and light splashes of liquid similar to the Apple AirPods Pro. That means you can use the Echo Buds at the gym without worrying about them going on the fritz if you work up a sweat.

Simply put, if you want some cost-effective wireless buds with Alexa integration, Amazon's Echo Buds are a solid choice.