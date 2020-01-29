$50 off top-rated Bose 700 wireless noise cancelling headphones

When it comes to premium headphones, the Bose 700 sit at the very top of the hierarchy. That's why we're psyched about this secret Bose sale at Amazon.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Bose 700 on sale for $349 at Amazon. Only the "Soapstone" model is on sale, but that's still $50 off and the second-best price we've ever seen for these headphones. (They hit $310 back in October via Rakuten). It's also tied with its Black Friday price.

Bose 700 Wireless Headphones: was $399 now $349 @ Amazon

The Bose 700 headphones offer stellar noise cancelling technology and up to 20 hours of battery life. They also offer Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri support. The "Soapstone" color is $50 off today, which matches its Black Friday price. View Deal

Prior to today's deal, the Bose 700 have been on sale only three times since their summer launch. They hit $389 in September, $310 in October, and $349 on Black Friday. We probably won't see them on sale for $310 for quite awhile, which makes today's deal an epic steal.

In our Bose 700 review, we loved their attractive design and excellent noise cancellation technology. In terms of audio quality, the Bose aren't as loud as competing headphones, but they're more precise, delivering a wide soundstage, with balanced highs, mids and lows.

The Bose 700 feature eight mics that silence outside noise and allow you to be heard crystal clear when taking a call (or listening to music). The accompanying app lets you adjust the headphones' noise-cancellation level and select your preferred digital assistant (Google Assistant, Siri, or Alexa).

We're not sure how long this deal will last, so get it before it sells out.