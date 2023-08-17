Did Apple just cave? New iOS 17 beta fixes end call button fiasco

The recent anxiety over the displacement of the end call button in iOS 17's early beta release has been put to bed with the latest update. A report in Yahoo Finance indicated the newest update re-centered the end call button and we confirmed it when we updated to the latest beta ourselves today.

Apple stans went into a collective panic after the release of public beta 3 which moved the end call button to the bottom-right from its typical central locale. Gratefully, the world can rest more accessible now, as the latest beta release saw the end call button return to its glorious central position.

As we approach the Apple September event, the company continues to update the iOS 17 beta frequently, but moving the end button seems to have been the straw that broke many Apple fans.

Disaster averted

We are still in the beta testing phase with iOS 17, and this may not be its final form. During beta testing, engineers will experiment and move things around and may even share features that won't make it into the final product, so it's hard to know what iOS 17's final form and functions will be.

The fun is in the speculation that comes after every update of iOS 17's beta. I like to think that Apple engineers sometimes do things to create interest and cause some tongue-in-cheek panic.