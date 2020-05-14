Dell XPS 15 with 4K OLED display drops under $1,500 in Memorial Day sale

The 2019 Dell XPS 15 with a 4K OLED display is our favorite premium 15-inch laptop. And for a limited time, you can get a huge discount on this excellent Editor's Choice laptop.

Currently, the Dell XPS 15 4K OLED laptop is on sale for $1,518.99at Dell . Even better, you can use coupon "50OFF699" to drop its price down to $1,469.99. Normally, this model XPS 15 is priced at $1,949.99, so that's a whopping $480 in savings.

It's the second-lowest price we've ever seen for this configuration and one of the best laptop deals we've seen all month.

Dell XPS 15 4K OLED Laptop: was $1,949 now $1,469 @ Dell

For a limited time, you can take $480 off the Dell XPS 15 laptop via coupon "50OFF699"". This PC packs a stunning 15.6-inch 4K OLED display 2.6GHz Core i7-9750H six-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and GTX 1650 graphics with 4GB of dedicated memory.View Deal

Although the 2020 model Dell XPS 15 is here, the 2019 Dell XPS 13 is still one of the best laptops to buy.

The notebook on sale packs a 15.6-inch, 4K OLED display, a Core i7-9750H six-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and GTX 1650 graphics with 4GB of dedicated memory.

In our Dell XPS 15 review, we were floored by its striking 4K OLED display and slim, attractive design. We gave it an Editor's Choice award for its overall and graphics performance.

The Dell XPS 15 has a stylish, 0.7-inch-thick aluminum chassis and an island-style carbon fiber keyboard that's comfortable to type on. In our tests, its 4K screen delivered dramatic, lively colors with rich, detailed contrast.

At 4.5 pounds and 14.1 x 9.3 x 0.5~0.7-inches, the Dell XPS 15 is similar in size to competing laptops. It's a tad smaller than the 15-inch HP Spectre x360 (4.5 pounds, 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches) and heavier and bigger than the old 15-inch Apple MacBook Pro (4 pounds, 13.8 x 9.5 x 0.6-inches),

For your connectivity needs, the XPS 15 houses an array of ports and slots, including two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, a Thunderbolt 3 port, HDMI 2.0, an SD card reader, and a headphone jack.

Now $480 off, the 2019 Dell XPS 15 is a solid value if you want a workhorse Windows laptop with a stunning 4K display.

If you're not a power user, you can get the Dell XPS 13 for $783($116 off) via coupon "50OFF699". It has a Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.